Abstract

BACKGROUND: Risk factors for motorcycle injuries are associated with rider-related factors and crash-related factors.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the effects of age and violations on occupational accidents among motorcyclists performing food delivery.



METHODS: This study analyzed 1,317 injured couriers regarding rider-related factors and crash-related factors according to rider's age or violations.



RESULTS: Among injured riders, 67.4% were temporary workers, 76.1% worked in small companies with <5 employees, 58.7% in the nighttime, and 51.5% had a work experience of <1 month. However, among the injured teens, 93.5% were temporary workers, 87.0% in companies with <5 employees, 79.5% in nighttime, and 61.4% with work experience of <1 month. The proportion of novice with <1 month, of the temporary worker, of 'head/face/neck' injury, or of the 'concussion/hemorrhage' type of injury all decreased with age. However, the proportion of 'fracture,' 'rider alone,' or 'death or disability' accidents increased with age. Furthermore, the violation rate was high in teens (17.4%), at night (15.4%), or in type of 'crash with a car' (26.2%). The violation rate decreased with age.



CONCLUSIONS: The results are expected to be useful for injury prevention policies and guidelines in the food delivery industries.

