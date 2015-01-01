Abstract

AIM: To explore the prevalence of workplace violence among nurses who care for older people and its association with working stress, job satisfaction and quality of care in Jordan.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional design was used.



METHODS: A cluster random sampling was used to select three public hospitals, three private hospitals and 17 healthcare centres in Amman, Jordan. The researcher used a convenience sampling method to select 485 nurses. Data were collected between 2015-2016.



RESULTS: Almost 60% of the participants have been victims of violence at the workplace during the past year. Nurses who consider violence a problem at work have high levels of working stress (p < .01) as well as lower levels of quality of care (p < .01) and job satisfaction (p < .001).



© 2019 The Authors. Nursing Open published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Language: en