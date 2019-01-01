Abstract

PURPOSE: Sleep deprivation is present not only in sleep disorders but also in numerous high demanding jobs and negatively affects cognition, performance and health. We developed a study design to distinguish the effects and need for recovery of two short-term disturbances - intermittent sleep fragmentation and partial sleep restriction.



METHODS: The randomized within-subjects design contained two weeks each with a baseline night, an intervention night of either sleep deprivation (5 hours) or sleep fragmentation (light on every hour) and two undisturbed recovery nights. Twenty healthy male participants (mean age: 39.9 ± 7.4 years, mean BMI: 25.5 ± 2.2 kg/m²) underwent polysomnography, a psychomotor vigilance task (PVT), and subjective questions on well-being and sleep efficiency.



RESULTS: Percentage-wise, the restriction night had significant less wake times, less light sleep (stage 1), less REM sleep, but more deep sleep (stage 3) than the fragmentation night. The restriction week displayed a significant recovery effect regarding these sleep stages. The sleep fragmentation week presented a significant recovery effect regarding sleep onset times. PVT performance showed only a slight recovery effect after sleep restriction. Subjective sleep quality was reduced after both interventions with a significant recovery effect during restriction week only.



CONCLUSIONS: Short-term sleep restriction presented as a stronger sleep disturbance than short-term intermittent sleep fragmentation, including a stronger need for recovery. Already a one night sleep deprivation had an effect beyond two recovery days. The PVT was not sensitive enough to reveal significant changes. Next, autonomic parameters as possible biomarkers will be investigated.



Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier Inc.

Language: en