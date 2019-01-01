|
Citation
|
Giwa AO, Milsten A, Vieira DL, Ogedegbe C, Kelly KM, Schwab AP, Moskop JC. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Professor of Philosophy, Wallace and Mona Wu Chair in Biomedical Ethics Wake Forest University School of Medicine Winston-Salem, NC, 27157.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31883399
|
Abstract
|
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) defines an active shooter as "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area".1 A study of newspaper articles and press releases identified 154 active shooter incidents (ASIs) in hospitals in the United States in the 12-year period 2000-2011.2 ASIs were more common in larger hospitals, with 29% taking place in the emergency department (ED) and 19% in patient rooms. In 50% of the ASIs in an ED, the perpetrator used a security officer's gun.
Language: en