Abstract

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) defines an active shooter as "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area".1 A study of newspaper articles and press releases identified 154 active shooter incidents (ASIs) in hospitals in the United States in the 12-year period 2000-2011.2 ASIs were more common in larger hospitals, with 29% taking place in the emergency department (ED) and 19% in patient rooms. In 50% of the ASIs in an ED, the perpetrator used a security officer's gun.



© 2019 by the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine.

Language: en