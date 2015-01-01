|
Citation
Siwiec J, Siek E, Grzywa-Celińska A, Mackiewicz B, Czekajska-Chehab E. Ann. Agric. Environ. Med. 2019; 26(4): 672-673.
Affiliation
1st Department of Medical Radiology, Medical University, Lublin, Poland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Institute of Agricultural Medicine of Poland)
DOI
PMID
31885245
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Thiram, a fungicides, is widely used on seeds and as foliar agent on turf, vegetables and fruit. It is also used in the rubber industry as a vulcanization accelerator. When absorbed through the respiratory system, it is rapidly metabolised to dimethylthiocarbamate and carbon disulphide, causing noxious effects. A brief review is presented of the literature, centering on the interesting case of a 45-year-old woman admitted to the hospital suffering from acute respiratory failure.
Language: en
Keywords
inhalation; lung injury; thiram