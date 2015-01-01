Abstract

This data article provides the data related to the research article entitled "Bicycle acceptance on campus: Influence of the built environment and shared bikes" (Chevalier et al., 2018) [1]. The data is the combination of two distinct datasets: (i) the built-environmental characteristics of the cycling environment and (ii) the answers of 1131 respondents to a structured questionnaire on public bicycle acceptance collected via an on-line survey platform. The survey took place in 2018 and gather respondents spread over five different university campuses in Shanghai (China). The data provides detailed information on individual perception of bicycles in general and Dock-less App-based Shared Bike (DASB) systems in particular. The dataset related to the questionnaire can be split into three types of data; (i) the personal profile and respondent's preferences in terms of transportation; (ii) the perception of cycling and cyclists at a city level and (iii) this perception restricted to the campus area. The association of the cycling environment characteristics and the individual perception of bicycles displayed in each group allow different levels of data analysis to explore the relationship between the built environment and the public acceptance of both the bicycle in general and the DASB in particular.



