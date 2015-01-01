|
Liebherr M, Antons S, Schweig S, Maas N, Schramm D, Brand M. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2019; 3: e100077.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
Converging evidence from numerous previous studies highlights the relevance of attention in driving. However, these studies mostly conclude from respective situations or use complex tests that tap into further cognitive processes. Aiming a better understanding of specific attentional domains, we investigated the relation between visual selective attention, auditory selective attention, visual divided attention, switching attentional demands, switching between attributes, switching between rules, vigilance and driving performance in a driving simulator. Furthermore, we tested three-way interaction effects with respective attentional domains, inhibition and working memory. In the present study, 123 participants completed a driving scenario as well as commonly used measures of attention (SwAD-task, Oddball-task, MCST, TMT-B, D2), inhibition (Go/NoGo-task), and working memory (visual digit-span-task).
Age; Attention; Driving simulator; Inhibition; Working memory