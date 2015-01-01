Abstract

BACKGROUND.: The existing literature on the effectiveness of interventions targeting vision, visual-perceptual impairments following acquired brain injury (ABI) is scarce and unlinked to occupational performance.



PURPOSE.: To explore current occupational therapy practice in vision-rehabilitation among adults with ABI in Canada, and to determine the evidence-practice gaps.



METHODS.: An online survey was made available through the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) website, and disseminated to seven public healthcare institutions in Quebec. The survey collected respondent demographic information, and the types and frequency of treatments delivered. Descriptive statistics were conducted to determine interventions' frequency. Participant comments were collected and grouped into recurring themes.



FINDINGS.: Over half (55%) of respondents regularly use evidence-based interventions when addressing visual acuity (VA) and visual field (VF) deficits, but only very few (3%) use it when dealing with oculomotor function and visual stress impairments. IMPLICATIONS.: Results gave a glimpse of interventions used and suggested the need for further research in vision rehabilitation.

