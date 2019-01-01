|
Citation
Toscani M, Yücel EI, Doerschner K. Iperception 2019; 10(6): e2041669519889070.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Giessen University, Germany; Department of Psychology & National Magnetic Resonance Research Center, Bilkent University, Turkey.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Pion)
DOI
PMID
31897284
PMCID
Abstract
Image motion contains potential cues about the material properties of objects. In earlier work, we proposed motion cues that could predict whether a moving object would be perceived as shiny or matte. However, whether the visual system uses these cues is still uncertain. Herein, we use the tracking of eye movements as a tool to understand what visual information observers use when engaged in material perception. Observers judged either the gloss or the speed of moving blobby shapes in an eye tracking experiment.
Language: en
Keywords
eye movements; motion; optic flow; surfaces/materials