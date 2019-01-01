SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Toscani M, Yücel EI, Doerschner K. Iperception 2019; 10(6): e2041669519889070.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, Giessen University, Germany; Department of Psychology & National Magnetic Resonance Research Center, Bilkent University, Turkey.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Pion)

DOI

10.1177/2041669519889070

PMID

31897284

PMCID

PMC6918497

Abstract

Image motion contains potential cues about the material properties of objects. In earlier work, we proposed motion cues that could predict whether a moving object would be perceived as shiny or matte. However, whether the visual system uses these cues is still uncertain. Herein, we use the tracking of eye movements as a tool to understand what visual information observers use when engaged in material perception. Observers judged either the gloss or the speed of moving blobby shapes in an eye tracking experiment.

RESULTS indicate that during glossiness judgments, participants tend to look at gloss-diagnostic dynamic features more than during speed judgments. This suggests a fine tuning of the visual system to properties of moving stimuli: Task relevant information is actively singled out and processed in a dynamically changing environment.

© The Author(s) 2019.


Language: en

Keywords

eye movements; motion; optic flow; surfaces/materials

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print