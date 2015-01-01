|
Kopec KT, Vohra R, Santos C, Kazzi Z, Wong A. J. Med. Toxicol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Centre for Integrated Critical Care, Melbourne Medical School, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
31898153
INTRODUCTION: Worldwide an estimated one million deaths occur annually as a result of poisoning. Internationally there is a lack of toxicology training programs, especially in resource poor settings. We developed a one-day, interactive toxicology curriculum for healthcare practitioners in countries lacking clinical toxicology training and evaluated its feasibility and effectiveness for knowledge dissemination.
Global health; International toxicology; Toxicology education