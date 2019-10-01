|
Du RY, LoPresti MA, García RM, Lam S. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Neurosurgery, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
31899881
OBJECTIVE: Road traffic accidents are the most frequent cause of severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), particularly among young populations worldwide. Helmets are proven to prevent injuries; however, estimates of helmet compliance are low globally. Surgical/critical care management of TBI is often used to treat these injuries, but primary prevention should be recommended. A key component in promoting TBI prevention among pediatric and young populations is through helmet legislation. The authors investigated helmet policies for motorcycles and bicycles globally to provide recommendations for how related legislation may impact TBI and guide advocacy in pediatric neurosurgery.
Language: en
HICs = high-income countries; LMICs = low- and middle-income countries; RCT = randomized controlled trial; RTA = road traffic accident; TBI = traumatic brain injury; UI = uncertainty interval; advocacy; bicycle; head injury; helmet; motorcycle; neurosurgery; pediatric; public health; trauma; traumatic brain injury