Citation
Qi M, Gao H. Psychophysiology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Psychology, Liaoning Normal University, Dalian, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Psychophysiological Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31898811
Abstract
The current study investigated the influence of acute psychological stress on selective attention processes. After an acute stressor or a control condition, 20 participants performed an arrow-based version of the Eriksen flanker task, while ERPs (N1, N2, P3), reaction times, accuracy, subjective stress, and electrocardiogram signal were measured.
Keywords
ERPs; attentional control; general alertness; psychological stress; selective attention