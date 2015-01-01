Abstract

This study compared newly licensed drivers with and without autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and experienced drivers. Twenty new drivers (8 with ASD) and 16 experienced drivers completed the Driving Attitude Scale (DAS) and drove a simulator and an instrumented vehicle. Heart rate (HR), galvanic skin response (GSR), wrist movement, eye-gaze and driving performance were monitored. ASD drivers had more negative attitudes toward driving and greater change in HR, GSR and wrist movement. In a driving simulator, drivers with ASD scored lower than NT drivers and were rated less safe. There were fewer differences during on-road driving. Poorer driving and greater anxiousness in the new drivers with ASD indicates the need for a large-scale study of driving performance and apprehension to formulate remediation.

