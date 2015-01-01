|
Merickel J, High R, Smith L, Wichman C, Frankel E, Smits K, Drincic A, Desouza C, Gunaratne P, Ebe K, Rizzo M. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(1): 34-40.
(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)
Our goal is to address the need for driver-state detection using wearable and in-vehicle sensor measurements of driver physiology and health. To address this goal, we deployed in-vehicle systems, wearable sensors, and procedures capable of quantifying real-world driving behavior and performance in at-risk drivers with insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes mellitus (DM). We applied these methodologies over 4 weeks of continuous observation to quantify differences in realworld driver behavior profiles associated with physiologic changes in drivers with DM (N=19) and without DM (N=14).
CGM; diabetes; driver behavior; driver physiology; driver safety; driver state detection; human engineering; naturalistic driving; Safety