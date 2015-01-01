SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shino M, Minami K, Kamata M, Hiramatsu M, Sunda T. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(1): 106-112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)

DOI

10.20485/jsaeijae.10.1_106

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The objective of this study was to develop indices for detecting a driver's state that consider the driver's judgment process in various circumstances using a naturalistic driving behavior database. The deceleration timing when a driver approaches a non-signalized intersection was considered, and a deceleration strategy for the approach to an intersection was formulated based on a naturalistic driving behavior database compiled from the real world. A deviated state detection method that incorporates the formulated strategy is proposed, and the validity of the method was examined.


Language: en

Keywords

driver behavior/ Driver state detection; human engineering; Naturalistic driving behavior

