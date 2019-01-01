Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to analyze the maxillofacial fracture pattern from road traffic accidents (RTAs) in cases treated surgically in a tertiary hospital during July 2008-June 2018. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Data available in the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery of the institution of patients with maxillofacial fractures sustained due to RTAs that were treated in the department between the period July 2008 and June 2018 were collected and analyzed. The variables analyzed for the study were etiology, gender, age, and type of fracture. All cases were treated by open reduction and rigid internal fixation.



RESULTS: A total of 348 patients with maxillofacial fractures were diagnosed, of which 335 were male and 13 were female. The ages ranged from 7 to 70 years. The maximum cases were in the age group of 16-30 years with 181 fractures followed by 31-45 group with 133 fractures, 45-60 years with 21 fractures, 0-15 years with 8 fractures, and >60 years with five fractures. The maximum incidence of fractures was in the mandible with 168 cases followed by 92 in zygomatic complex, combination of fractures in 53 cases, 13 LeFort I fractures, nine frontal bone fractures, three fractures in other areas, five nasal fractures, and five LeFort II fractures. Males predominated the cases of mandibular fractures involving multiple sites and cases involving multiple bones.



CONCLUSION: A maximum number of maxillofacial fractures cases were in the second and third decades of life, and the high-speed vehicles and lack of protective safety accessories such as helmets and seatbelts were responsible for the wide variety of pattern fractures of facial bones.



