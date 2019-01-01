|
Citation
|
Samuel S, Khijmatgar S, Deepak DM, Prasad R, S Nayak KU. Ann. Maxillofac. Surg. 2019; 9(2): 340-344.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Orthodontics, A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Nitte (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, Karnataka, India.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31909012
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: It has been reported that 20%-60% of all people injured in road traffic accidents (RTAs) tend to have some form of maxillofacial injury. Mangalore city, Karnataka State, India, traffic police has enforced the law to wear helmets to tackle the problem. The outcome of the initiative till date was not measured. Therefore, the objective of the study was to assess the prevalence of maxillofacial injuries among the victims of motorized two-wheeler RTAs, following the passing of the helmet law.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Craniofacial; helmet; injury; motorbike; orthopedics; road safety; trauma