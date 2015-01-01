Abstract

Equestrian sports represent a variety of activities involving a horse and rider. Due to the unpredictable nature of horses, their height, and potential high speeds involved, equestrian athletes are at risk of head and spinal injuries. This review describes the epidemiology, injury mechanisms, and risk factors for equestrian sports-related head and spinal injuries. Traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, are more common than spinal injuries. Both injury types are most commonly related to a rider fall from a horse. Spinal injuries are less common but are associated with potentially significant neurological morbidity when spinal cord injury occurs. An improved understanding of preventable injury mechanisms, increased certified helmet use, improved helmet technologies, and educational outreach may help to address the risk of head and spinal injuries in equestrian sports.

Language: en