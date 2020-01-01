|
Citation
Nguyen QA, Nguyen TH, Beardsley J, Castle CD, Dang AK, Dingels ZV, Fox JT, Hoang CL, Lewycka S, Liu Z, Mokdad AH, Nguyen NTT, Nguyen SH, Pham HQ, Roberts NLS, Sylte DO, Tran BX, Tran KB, Vu GT, James SL, Nguyen TH. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Faculty of Social Science, Behaviors and Health Education, Hanoi University of Public Health, Hanoi, Vietnam.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31915270
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Vietnam has been one of the fastest-growing world economies in the past decade. The burden of injuries can be affected by economic growth given the increased exposure to causes of injury as well as decreased morbidity and mortality of those that experience injury. It is of interest to evaluate the trends in injury burden that occurred alongside Vietnam's economic growth in the past decade.
Language: en
Keywords
burden of disease; economic development; global