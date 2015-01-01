SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liu JH, Ma QH, Sun HP, Xu Y, Pan CW. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

School of Public Health, Medical College of Soochow University, Suzhou, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13607863.2020.1711860

PMID

31920106

Abstract

Objectives: It is well known that sleep quality was associated with falls. This study aimed to examine whether the presence of depressive symptoms mediate the association of self-reported sleep quality with falls.Methods: Data of community-based study including 4,579 adults aged 60 years or older were analyzed. Information regarding sleep quality and falls was self-reported by participants using pre-designed questionnaires. The nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) without the sleep item was used to assess the presence of depressive symptoms. A bootstrapping approach was performed to explore whether the relationship between self-reported sleep quality and falls was partially mediated by depressive symptoms. The mediator was considered significant if the 95% confidence interval (CI) did not include 0.Results: Older adults with poor sleep quality had higher odds of falls than their counterparts with normal sleep. In the equation regressed falls on self-reported sleep quality and PHQ-9 score, the association between self-reported sleep quality and falls disappeared. Depressive symptoms partially mediated the association between self-reported sleep quality and falls based on the significance of indirect effect (β = 0.15, 95% bootstrap CI = 0.08, 0.22).Conclusions: The presence of depressive symptoms might partially mediate the association of self-reported sleep quality with falls among older adults.


Language: en

Keywords

Sleep quality; depressive symptoms; elderly; falls

