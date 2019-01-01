Abstract

The Great Geriatric Problems include dementia syndromes, locomotion disorders, and falls. In geriatrics, one of the most commonly used methods for assessing the balance of seniors is the Berg Balance Scale (BBS). It is a set of 14 exercises that reflect daily activates. In this paper focused on the 11th Berg Balance Test, a novel method is introduced, based on the time of rotation calculated using the CamShift algorithm. The method is tested on 57 recordings of seniors. The average relative error of presented method is 4.74%, which refers to the average absolute error at the level of 0.83 s.



