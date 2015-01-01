|
Van de Perre L, Danschutter S, Janssens K, Hanselaer P, Dujardin M, Smet KAG, Ryckaert WR. Build. Environ. 2019; 166: e106389.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
Fall accidents on stairs occur regularly and can cause serious injuries. The risk of accidents increases with age. Many contributing factors are related to stair accidents such as personal and environmental factors. The presented research focuses on the influence of several lighting conditions on the perceived safety of a staircase in a dark environment. A mock-up staircase was built and the lighting consisted of a LED strip in the handrail illuminating the staircase and two LED strips in each stair nose mounted upwards and downwards. In total, 30 elderly observers evaluated the staircase on how safe they perceived the lighting scenes in order to descend the stairs.
Elderly; Integrated lighting staircase design; Luminous model; Night-time situation; Safety perception of stairs