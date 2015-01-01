Abstract

Purpose: Participation in outdoor recreation is associated with improvements in mental, emotional, and physical health. Individuals with impairments affecting mobility, such as wheelchair users, face environmental, physical, and social barriers to participation in outdoor recreation. There is limited research on outdoor recreation participation among wheelchair users, especially concerning informal recreational opportunities. Formal programmes that offer access to outdoor recreation are often oversubscribed and also do not enable opportunities to participate more spontaneously.Objectives: (1) To explore the experiences and impact of participation in outdoor recreation activities by wheelchair users, with an emphasis on more informal activities; and (2) to identify perceived barriers and facilitators to participation in outdoor recreation activities.Methods: Semi-structured interviews were the main means of data collection in this interpretive description study; this was supplemented by photographs of activity involvement provided by participants. These data were analysed thematically.Results: Fifteen Canadian wheelchair users participated in the study. Three themes emerged following analysis: (1) Into the Woods explores participants' current outdoor recreation experiences, (2) Ain't No Mountain High Enough looks at the barriers and challenges participants face, and (3) Just Around the Riverbend discusses participants' desired changes to enable their further participation.Conclusions: The study highlighted participants' current experiences, their perceived barriers, and several ways to enhance outdoor recreation participation among wheelchair users, including: developing new adaptations, creating policies, increasing access to affordable equipment and programmes, and reducing barriers in built and natural environments.Implications for rehabilitationWheelchair users participate in a wide variety of outdoor activities.Wheelchair users experience various barriers and challenges when participating in outdoor recreation.Despite recent improvements, environmental changes are needed to allow wheelchair users to access outdoor recreation.Further development of adaptive equipment is needed in order for wheelchair users to access their desired outdoor recreation activities.

