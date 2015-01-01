|
Mireku MO, Rodriguez A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e17020418.
Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Imperial College London, London W2 1PG, UK.
Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute
31936305
We investigated whether family income gradients in obesity, overweight, and adiposity persist at geographic-level deprivation quintiles using a nationally representative cohort of UK adolescents. Data from 11,714 eligible adolescents from the sixth sweep of the Millennium Cohort Study (14 years old) were analysed in this study. The International Obesity Task Force age- and sex-specific thresholds were used to define obesity and overweight. Self-reported family income was standardized using the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s equivalised income scale. Geographic-level deprivation was defined by the index of multiple deprivation 2004.
BMI; adiposity; adolescence; deprivation; family income; geographic variation; inequality; obesity; socioeconomic