Wagner P, Duan YP, Zhang R, Wulff H, Brehm W. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e55.
31937268
BACKGROUND: Urban parks play an important role in promoting physical activity (PA) among adults and especially among older city residents. According to the socioecological approach the association of physical environments and psychosocial factors in the context of park-based PA of elderly have not been systematically examined until now, let alone the relevance of the city (urban area) on a cross-cultural level. This study investigated selected aspects of (1) the association of psychosocial and park environmental factors with park-based physical activity (PBPA) of older people; and (2) the moderating effect of city on the association of these factors with PBPA.
Cities; Elderly; Mixed-culture sample; Park-based physical activity; Psychosocial and perceived environmental factors; Urban Park