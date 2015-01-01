SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu Z, He Y, Wang C, Song R. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(2): e349.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s20020349

31936287

This study is to analyze the influence of visibility in a foggy weather environment on the accuracy of machine vision obstacle detection in assisted driving. We present a foggy day imaging model and analyze the image characteristics, then we set up the faster region convolutional neural network (Faster R-CNN) as the basic network for target detection in the simulation experiment and use Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Toyota Technological Institute (KITTI) data for network detection and classification training. PreScan software is used to build weather and traffic scenes based on a foggy imaging model, and we study object detection of machine vision in four types of weather condition-clear (no fog), light fog, medium fog, and heavy fog-by simulation experiment. The experimental results show that the detection recall is 91.55%, 85.21%, 72.54~64.79%, and 57.75% respectively in no fog, light fog, medium fog, and heavy fog environments. Then we used real scenes in medium fog and heavy fog environment to verify the simulation experiment. Through this study, we can determine the influence of bad weather on the detection results of machine vision, and hence we can improve the safety of assisted driving through further research.


machine vision; faster R-CNN; foggy environment; intelligent vehicles; object recognition

