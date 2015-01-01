Abstract

Mental fatigue, characterized by subjective feelings of "tiredness" and "lack of energy", can degrade individual performance in a variety of situations, for example in motor vehicle driving or executing surgery. Thus, method for non-intrusive monitoring of mental fatigue status is urgently needed. Recent research shows that physiological signal-based fatigue classification methods using wearable electronics can be sufficiently accurate; by contrast, rigid, bulky devices constrain the behavior of those wearing them, potentially interfering with test signals. Recently, wearable electronics, such as epidermal electronics systems (EES) and electronic tattoos (E-tattoos), have been developed to meet the requirements for comfortable measurement of various physiological signals. However, comfortable, effective and non-intrusive monitoring of mental fatigue levels remains to be fulfilled. In this work, an EES is established to simultaneously detect multiple physiological signals in a comfortable and non-intrusive way. Machine-learning algorithms are employed to determine the mental fatigue levels and a predictive accuracy of up to 89% is achieved based on six different kinds of physiological features using decision tree algorithms. Furthermore, EES with the trained predictive model are applied to monitor in situ human mental fatigue levels when doing several routine research jobs, as well as the effect of relaxation methods in relieving fatigue.

Language: en