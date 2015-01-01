Abstract

Introduction

Active travel, such as utilitarian walking and bicycling, may address public health challenges, such as obesity and poor cardiovascular health, if increased active travel results in an increase in overall physical activity. However, it is possible that active travel may substitute for other forms of exercise, because time in the day is limited and active travel time may crowd out exercise time, because people who travel actively may see less need to get other forms of exercise for health purposes, or because active travel causes fatigue that discourages other forms of exercise.

Methods

We investigate this question using time use data from the American Time Use Survey and the Dutch Tijdsbestedingsonderzoek. We utilize Cragg two-part hurdle models to explore 1) correlates of time spent on active travel, and 2) correlates of exercise time, with the time spent on active travel as the independent variable of interest.

Results

In both data sets, we find that the likelihood of exercising is actually higher for those who participate in active travel, not lower. It appears that active travel does not substitute for other forms of exercise, but instead adds to total daily physical activity.

Conclusions

Our findings imply significant health benefits could flow from engaging in active travel. Since the relationship between physical activity and positive health outcomes is well-established, we can presume that people who engage in active travel are likely to enjoy health benefits that they would not otherwise experience. Future research should attempt to quantify these benefits.

