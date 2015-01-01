Abstract

Attention-based brain-computer interface (BCI) paradigms offer a way to exert control, but also to provide insight into a user's perception and judgment of the environment. For a sufficient classification performance, user engagement and motivation are critical aspects. Consequently, many paradigms require the user to perform an auxiliary task, such as mentally counting subsets of stimuli or pressing a button when encountering them. In this work, we compare two user tasks, mental counting and button-presses, in a hazard detection paradigm in driving videos. We find that binary classification performance of events based on the electroencephalogram as well as user preference are higher for button presses. Amplitudes of evoked responses are higher for the counting task-an observation which holds even after projecting out motor-related potentials during the data preprocessing. Our results indicate that the choice of button-presses can be a preferable choice in such BCIs based on prediction performance as well as user preference.

Language: en