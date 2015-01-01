Abstract

Intoxicated driving causes 10,000 deaths annually. Smartphone sensing of user gait (walk) to identify intoxicated users in order to prevent drunk driving, have recently emerged. Such systems gather motion sensor (accelerometer and gyroscope) data from the users' smartphone as they walk and classify them using machine or deep learning. Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) involve various types of walks designed to cause an intoxicated person to lose their balance. However, SFSTs were designed to make intoxication apparent to a trained law enforcement officer who manually proctors them. No prior work has explored which types of walk yields the most accurate results when assessed autonomously by a smartphone intoxicated gait assessment system. In this paper, we compare how accurately Long Short Term Memory (LSTM), Convolution Neural Network (CNN), Random Forest, Gradient Boosted Machines (GBM) and neural network classifiers are able to detect intoxication levels of drunk subjects who performed normal, walk-and-turn and standing on one foot SFST walks. We also compared the accuracy of intoxication detection on the ascending (increasing intoxication) vs descending (decreasing intoxication) limbs of drinking sessions (bi-phasic). We found smartphone intoxication sensing more accurate on the descending limb of the drinking episode and that intoxication detection on the normal walks of subjects were just as accurate as the SFSTs.

