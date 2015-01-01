|
Aprigliano F, Guaitolini M, Sabatini AM, Micera S, Monaco V. Conf. Proc. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2019; 2019: 2430-2433.
(Copyright © 2019, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
31946389
This study investigates the performance of an updated version of our pre-impact detection algorithm while parsing out hip kinematics in order to identify unexpected tripping-like perturbations during walking. This approach grounds on the hypothesis that due to unexpected gait disturbances, the cyclic features of hip kinematics are suddenly altered thus promptly highlighting that the balance is challenged. To achieve our goal, hip angles of eight healthy young subjects were recorded while they were managing unexpected tripping trials delivered during the steady locomotion.
