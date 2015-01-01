Abstract

Although concussion continues to be a major source of acute and chronic injury in automotive, athletic and military arenas, concussion injury mechanisms and risk functions are ill-defined. This lack of definition has hindered efforts to develop standardized concussion monitoring, safety testing and protective countermeasures. Recent research has provided evidence of the role of repetitive head impact exposure as a predisposing factor for the onset of concussion using developed instrumented helmets and mouthguards.To overcome this knowledge gap, we have developed, tested and deployed a head impact monitoring mouthguard (IMM) system. In this study, we deployed the IMM system to gather high quality estimates of athlete head impacts in situ. And with enough longer-term data collection, potential concussive events or mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) will be gathered and ideally will provide actionable risk-based threshold.

Language: en