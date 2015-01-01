CONTACT US: Contact info
Yamashita T, Yamashita K, Takase Y. Conf. Proc. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2019; 2019: 321-324.
31945906
Feet and toenail abnormalities are common among the elderly and can increase the risk of falls. We examined the changes in physical function after feet and toenails care for frail elderly adults and elderly adults with dementia. As a result, the abnormalities in the subject's feet and toenails improved, and the individuals' physical function and social participation increased.
Language: en