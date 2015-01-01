|
Kim YJ, Lee C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e517.
Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University, 3137 TAMU, College Station, TX 77843-3137, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
31947555
This cross-sectional study examines built and natural environmental correlates of parental safety concerns for children's active travel to school (ATS), controlling for socio-demographic, attitudinal, and social factors. Questionnaire surveys (n = 3291) completed by parents who had 1st-6th grade children were collected in 2011 from 20 elementary schools in Austin, Texas. Objectively-measured built and natural environmental data were derived from two software programs: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Environment for Visualizing Images (ENVI). Ordinal least square regressions were used for statistical analyses in this study.
Language: en
active travel to school; built and natural environment; children; home-to-school route; parental safety concerns