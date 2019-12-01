Abstract

The objective of this study was to investigate pedestrians' informational needs towards self-driving vehicles (SDVs). Previous research has shown that external human-machine interfaces (eHMIs) compensate for pedestrian-driver communication when SDVs are integrated into traffic. However, detailed insights on which information the eHMI shall provide lack so far. In a mixed design study, N = 59 participants encountered a simulated driverless vehicle in different traffic scenarios (a. unsignalized intersection vs. b. parking lot; between-subject factor). We investigated the effect of no eHMI (baseline) vs. eHMIs displaying the automated driving system (ADS) status, and informing subsequently about its perception of the pedestrian and/or its intent for the next maneuver ((1) no eHMI, (2) status eHMI, (3) status + perception eHMI, (4) status + intent eHMI, (5) status + perception + intent eHMI; within-subject factor). A mixed-methods design was used to explore participants' subjective feelings, traffic behavior, and underlying attitudes. The findings reveal that any eHMI contributes to a more positive feeling towards SDVs compared to the baseline condition without eHMI, consistent among traffic scenarios: participants felt significantly safer, reflected greater trust and user experience ratings, and perceived the SDV as more intelligent and transparent. The status indicator mainly drives these beneficial effects on subjective measures. Participants reported that the status information explains the absence of a driver steering the vehicle. Compared to the status eHMI, the status + perception eHMI reflects no further benefit regarding subjective feelings and even has a negative impact on traffic flow. Moreover, participants regarded the additional information on the vehicle's perception as an obvious gimmick. On the contrary, the status + intent eHMI increases user experience, perceived intelligence, and transparency for pedestrians more than the mere status eHMI. Participants reported that additionally informing about the vehicle's intent adds a further sense of safety. The present study failed to show any improvements in traffic flow but found evidence for individual crossing and clearing strategies among pedestrians. This work can inform the future design of eHMIs.

Language: en