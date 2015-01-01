|
Citation
Park C, Chang JS. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2020; 43(1): 101-112.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Excess commuting refers to wasteful journey-to-work travel, resulting from the non-optimal spatial configuration of residences and workplaces. Traditionally, this concept has been employed to analyse the efficiency of the urban structure. This paper, however, examines the spatial equity of excess commuting, which is an essential component of a sustainable urban transport system. The Gini coefficient and GIS mapping are used to measure this spatial equity, supported by data from Seoul's Tmoney transit card system.
Language: en
Keywords
area-based mapping; Excess commuting; Gini coefficient; horizontal equity; Seoul; spatial equity; transport big data