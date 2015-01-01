Abstract

PURPOSETo evaluate trends in national frequency of hospitalizations and in-patient mortality in the United States for children injured in all-terrain vehicle crashes during the past decade.



METHODSRetrospective review of the 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2016 Kids' Inpatient Databases to identify hospitalizations of patients <19 years of age for all-terrain vehicle-related injuries. External-cause-of-injury codes were used to identify patients hospitalized for injuries sustained in all-terrain vehicle crashes. Odds ratios for in-patient mortality were calculated by logistic regression incorporating multiple individual demographic and hospital variables.



RESULTSEstimated all-terrain vehicle-related hospitalizations ranged from 3666 in 2006 (5.2/100,000 persons <19 years of age) to 2558 in 2012 (3.3/100,000). Crude in-patient mortality was low, and varied slightly from year to year (range, 0.55?1.04%). Patients hospitalized for all-terrain vehicle-related injuries were 76.8?78.4% White and 72.1?77.2% male. Totally 61.0?64.3% had private insurance, 35.3?39.3% were from rural areas, 37.4?38.3% were in the 10?14-year age group, and patients from the West region accounted for 40.4?43.6% of patients. There were no risk factors identified as being consistently associated with mortality in this cohort. Average total charges increased from $26,996 to $67,370 over the course of the study (p?

Language: en