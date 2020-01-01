Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of off-road vehicles such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles has increased in recent years. A higher percentage of patients hospitalised following ATV crashes suffered severe injuries, compared with those hospitalised following other MVCs.



OBJECTIVE: To identify incidence of ATV-related injury and characterise groups with higher prevalence.



METHODS: A retrospective study of the Israel National Trauma Registry data between years 2008 and 2016. ATV crash victims were compared with other types of MVC casualties according to demographics, injuries and hospital resource utilisation. Identifying groups with greater prevalence for severe injuries caused by ATV crashes was conducted using logistic regressions.



RESULTS: An increase of 49% in the number of casualties hospitalised following an ATV crash was observed between 2013 and 2016. Non-Jews, males and users 15-29 years old were hospitalised at a higher rate compared with their proportion in the population. ATV crash casualties were more severely injured compared with other MVC casualties (22% vs 14%), had longer hospital length of stay (8+ days) (25% vs 18%), more admissions to intensive care units (16% vs 10%) and underwent more surgery (39% vs 26%, respectively). Males, non-Jews and casualties who did not wear a helmet were about two times more likely to suffer from severe head injury (95% CI 1.20 to 3.60, 1.41 to 2.75 and 1.27 to 4.73, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: An increase in ATV-related casualties was observed. A customised safety intervention programme is needed that targets demographic groups identified with higher injury incidence. Awareness of legislated and common sense ATV safety practices, specifically helmet use, should be raised.



© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2020. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.

Language: en