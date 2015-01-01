Abstract

Few studies have concentrated on the prevalence and related factors of depression and falls among the elderly living in rural communities of Guangzhou. A total of 335 participants aged ≥60 years were recruited by simple random sampling method. A structural equation model was applied to determine interrelationships between depression, falls and other variables. As high as 27.5% and 23.3% participants had reported depressive symptoms and falls, respectively. The path analysis showed the total effect (β = -0.58) of depression on quality of life (QOL) consisted of a direct effect (β = -0.51) and an indirect effect (β = -0.07), which was mediated by family function and number of falls, and the R2 was 0.36. The model fit indices were χ2/df = 1.096, P > 0.05, Root Mean Square Error of Approximation (RMSEA) = 0.017, Tucker-Lewis Index (TLI) = 0.998 and Comparative Fit Index (CFI) = 0.999. Depression and falls were prevalent among the elderly living in rural communities of Guangzhou city. Pay attention to strengthen family function and prevent falls may prevent depression and improve the QOL among the elderly.

Language: en