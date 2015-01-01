Abstract

Visual attention can sometimes be involuntarily captured by salient stimuli, and this may lead to impaired performance in a variety of real-world tasks. If observers were aware that their attention was being captured, they might be able to exert control and avoid subsequent distraction. However, it is unknown whether observers can detect attention capture when it occurs. In the current study, participants searched for a target shape and attempted to ignore a salient color distractor. On a subset of trials, participants then immediately classified whether the salient distractor captured their attention ("capture" vs. "no capture"). Participants were slower and less accurate at detecting the target on trials on which they reported "capture" than "no capture." Follow-up experiments revealed that participants specifically detected covert shifts of attention to the salient item. Altogether, these results indicate that observers can have immediate awareness of visual distraction, at least under certain circumstances.

