Kimura T, Matsuura R. Motor Control 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Joetsu University of Education.

(Copyright © 2020, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/mc.2018-0105

31978873

Dual-task interference causes many accidents. Working memory (WM) training has the potential to reduce dual-task interference. However, an effective method of WM training for reducing dual-task interference has not been established. This study aimed to examine whether WM training using auditory stimuli (auditory WM training) or visual stimuli (visual WM training) would more effectively reduce dual-task interference. Twenty-two young adults performed an N-back task with auditory or visual stimuli for auditory or visual WM training, for 2 weeks. The authors assessed dual-task interference before and after each training. The authors used a hierarchic multilevel model for these assessment parameters. As a result, visual WM training might be more effective for reducing dual-task interference than auditory WM training.


Language: en

motor behavior; psychology; working memory

