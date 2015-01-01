Abstract

Pelvic fractures represents high energy trauma with associated other organ injuries including intra-abdominal injuries, haemorrhage and extremity injuries. Anatomical location of genitourinary structures makes them vulnerable to injury with pelvic fracture. Incidence of sexual dysfunction varies in literature with 5% incidence of dysfunction in patients without urethral injury and 42% with urethral injuries. Hence in pelvic fracture, erectile dysfunction may be due to neurogenic, vascular, corporal and psychogenic injury. In this narrative review of targeted English literature from all level of evidences, which is written and supervised by experienced specialized orthopaedic, trauma and urology surgeons who were among the pioneers of conducting pelvis fracture management workshops in the country, we aim to describe the mechanism that can lead to erectile dysfunction after pelvic fracture, assessment principles, decision-making and preoperative planning and indications of operative managements.

