SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jain B. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Health Law and Ageing Research Unit, Department of Forensic Medicine, Monash University, Southbank, Victoria, Australia; Department of Mental Health and Social Work, Middlesex University, London, United Kingdom. Electronic address: briony.murphy@monash.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jagp.2020.01.004

PMID

31982311

Abstract

[Abstract unavailable]


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print