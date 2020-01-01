|
Citation
|
Peck KR, Ochalek TA, Badger GJ, Sigmon SC. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 208: e107879.
|
Affiliation
|
Vermont Center on Behavior and Health, University of Vermont, 1 S. Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31991327
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although opioid maintenance is a first-line approach for treating opioid use disorder (OUD), suboptimal treatment outcomes have been reported among emerging adults (EAs; 18-25 years of age). In this secondary analysis, we compared treatment outcomes between EAs and older adults (OAs; ≥ 26 years of age) receiving low-barrier, technology-assisted Interim Buprenorphine Treatment (IBT) during waitlist delays to comprehensive opioid maintenance treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Buprenorphine; Emerging adults; Interim treatment; Opioid use disorder