|
Citation
|
Jarman MP, Weaver MJ, Haider AH, Salim A, Harris MB. J. Surg. Res. 2020; 249: 197-204.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts; Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31991329
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Management of orthopedic injuries is a critical component of comprehensive trauma care. As patterns of injury incidence and recovery change in the face of emerging injury prevention efforts and technologies and an aging US population, assessment of the burden of orthopedic injury is essential to optimize trauma system planning. We sought to estimate the incidence of orthopedic injury requiring emergency orthopedic surgery in the United States.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Orthopaedic trauma; Trauma systems