Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine sociodemographic predictors of trauma center (TC) transport of severely injured older adults. DATA SOURCES: The data source was the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, New York Inpatient Database (2014). STUDY DESIGN: This study was a secondary analysis of injured older adults. Key sociodemographic variables were age, gender, race/ethnicity, median household income, and primary payer. Confounding variables were injury severity, geographic location, number of chronic conditions, and injury mechanism. The outcome variable was TC transport. DATA COLLECTION/EXTRACTION METHODS: The database was filtered on the following criteria: age =/> 55 years, primary diagnosis of injury (International Classification of Diseases, 9th Revision, Clinical Modification [ICD-9-CM], 800.0-957.9, excluding poisoning, late effects, and interfacility transfers), admitted to an acute care hospital in New York. PRINCIPAL FINDINGS: Records of 33 696 patients were included. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that all variables were statistically significant predictors of TC transport except primary payer. Predictors of TC transport were as follows: higher injury severity (OR 2.1, CI 1.79-2.46; 3.39, CI 2.85-4.05); Asian/Pacific and Hispanic race/ethnicity (OR 2.51, CI 1.92-3.27; OR 1.1, CI 0.86-1.42), highest median household income (OR 1.24, CI 1.01-1.52), high population density (OR 1.32, CI 1.12-1.55; OR 3.2, CI 2.68-2.83), and vehicle crashes (OR 3.39, CI 2.79-4.11). Predictors of non-TC transport were as follows: older age groups (OR 0.92, CI 0.76-1.11; OR 0.79, CI 0.64-0.96; OR 0.77, CI 0.63-0.95), females (OR 0.65, CI 0.57-0.74), Black and "other" race (OR 0.75, CI 0.0.56-1.0; OR 0.96, CI 0.77-1.20), lower median household income (OR 0.76, CI 0.62-0.93; OR 0.86, CI 0.71-1.05), low population density (OR 0.96, CI 0.67-1.36; OR 0.89, CI 0.53-1.51), and number of chronic conditions (OR 0.89, CI 0.87-0.91).



CONCLUSIONS: Sociodemographic factors are a source of disparity for access to TCs. Further research is needed to confirm bias and test bias reduction strategies. Comprehensive education and policies are needed to reduce disparities in access to trauma care.



© Health Research and Educational Trust.

Language: en