Citation
Bin-Hasan S, Kapur K, Rakesh K, Owens J. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA 02115, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Sleep Medicine)
DOI
PMID
31992393
Abstract
STUDY OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to examine the association between a 50 minute delay (7:20am to 8:10am) in high school start times in Fairfax County (FC) Virginia (VA) and changes in rates of adolescent motor vehicle crashes. Crash rates in FC were also compared to those in the rest of the state during the same time period.
Language: en
Keywords
Motor vehicle crashes; adolescent sleep; school start time change