|
Citation
|
Kosuge H. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2018; 18(1): 3-8.
|
Vernacular Title
|
高齢歩行者の交通事故未然防止 高齢期の交通行動と情報処理特性に向けた事故分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2018, The Japanese Council of Traffic Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Human characteristics of both drivers and pedestrians have been taken into consideration in analyzing pedestrian accidents. Safety behaviors of people involved in traffic accidents are affected by factors related to information processing such as the input, processing, and the output of external information. An age-related decline and developmental changes in information processing strategies have been assumed in the background to traffic behaviors resulting in accidents involving elderly pedestrians. It is suggested that the psychological background of the older people including their information processing characteristics should be considered when analyzing elderly pedestrians' behaviors in future measures for preventing traffic accidents in older adults.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
accident analysis; characteristics of information processing; elderly pedestrians; prevention; 事故分析; 情報処理特性; 未然防止; 高齢歩行者