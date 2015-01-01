Abstract

To identify the language function required for resuming motor vehicle driving and instigate effective driving support for patients with aphasia, we examined the rehabilitation processes of six patients with aphasia who had resumed driving after strokes. The Standard Language Test of Aphasia（SLTA）, Mini Mental State Examination（MMSE）, Trail Making Test（TMT）A and B, and Kohs Block Design Test were used to assess neuropsychological and language functions. We also assessed driving ability using a simple driving simulator （DS）the Honda Safety Navi. All patients had normal cognition function and comprehension of characters on the SLTA. However, all of them had lower scores on the items of"follow verbal commands"and"word fluency（listing）". On the neuropsychological examinations, three patients had lower MMSE scores than the reference value indicated in a previous study and one patient was not able to finish the TMT-B. Regarding driving ability, although three patients initially showed poor driving ability, this improved after training. Subsequently, all patients were able to operate the DS smoothly. For patients with aphasia detailed assessment of language function is required, in addition to assessment of general neuropsychological functioning. Because some patients were able to resume driving despite poor outcomes on the MMSE or TMT-B, identifying driving ability by DS is important when deciding upon driving resumption. When patients with aphasia wish to resume driving, medical staff should first conduct neuropsychological examinations, then assess language function and comprehension of characters, and finally conduct driver training and ongoing assessment using a DS.





失語症患者において自動車運転再開に必要な言語能力を明らかにすること、失語症患者に対する効果的な運転支援策を明らかにすることを目的に、脳卒中後の失語症患者で運転再開に至った6症例を検討した。失語症の検査として、Standard Language Test of Aphasia（SLTA）を実施した。神経心理学的検査として、Mini Mental State Examination（MMSE）、Trail Making Test（TMT）-AおよびB、Kohs立方体組み合わせテストを実施した。運転の評価・訓練には、簡易ドライビングシミュレーター（DS）を用いた。SLTAにおいて文字認識・理解は全6人で良好であった。一方、6人全員が減点されたのは「口頭命令に従う」・「語の列挙」であった。神経心理学的検査では、MMSEで基準値を下回った者が3人、TMT-Bを完遂できなかった者が1人であった。DSでは、訓練当初から運転能力にほぼ問題のなかった者が3人、訓練当初は運転能力に問題はあったものの徐々に改善がみられた者が3人であった。失語症の検査で文字認識・理解の程度を把握することは重要である。そして、失語症患者では、神経心理学的検査だけで運転再開の可否を判断することは困難であり、DSを用いた運転評価及び訓練が有用であった。失語症患者では、神経心理学的検査や文字認識・理解の程度を評価したうえで、DSを用いた運転能力の評価と訓練を継続的に実施することが重要である。

Language: ja