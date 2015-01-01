|
Okuno T, Inoue T, Yoshida N, Nakano T, Nishioka T, Ishiguro N, Hitosugi M. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2018; 18(1): 24-31.
失語症患者の自動車運転再開支援
To identify the language function required for resuming motor vehicle driving and instigate effective driving support for patients with aphasia, we examined the rehabilitation processes of six patients with aphasia who had resumed driving after strokes. The Standard Language Test of Aphasia（SLTA）, Mini Mental State Examination（MMSE）, Trail Making Test（TMT）A and B, and Kohs Block Design Test were used to assess neuropsychological and language functions. We also assessed driving ability using a simple driving simulator （DS）the Honda Safety Navi. All patients had normal cognition function and comprehension of characters on the SLTA. However, all of them had lower scores on the items of"follow verbal commands"and"word fluency（listing）". On the neuropsychological examinations, three patients had lower MMSE scores than the reference value indicated in a previous study and one patient was not able to finish the TMT-B. Regarding driving ability, although three patients initially showed poor driving ability, this improved after training. Subsequently, all patients were able to operate the DS smoothly. For patients with aphasia detailed assessment of language function is required, in addition to assessment of general neuropsychological functioning. Because some patients were able to resume driving despite poor outcomes on the MMSE or TMT-B, identifying driving ability by DS is important when deciding upon driving resumption. When patients with aphasia wish to resume driving, medical staff should first conduct neuropsychological examinations, then assess language function and comprehension of characters, and finally conduct driver training and ongoing assessment using a DS.
Language: ja
aphasia; rehabilitation; stroke; vehicle driving; リハビリテーション; 失語症; 脳卒中; 自動車運転