Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to investigate the demographic and clinical characteristics and treatment modalities of elderly patients with carbon monoxide (CO) intoxication. The secondary aim was to evaluate the importance of plasma lactate values in the diagnosis of acute CO intoxication in geriatric patients.



METHODS: Data on geriatric patients who were admitted to the emergency department of Atatürk University Medical Faculty between January 2013 and April 2016 were analyzed retrospectively.



RESULTS: Of the 197 cases included in the study, 97 were in the intoxication group and 100 were in the control group; 82.5% of the intoxication cases had mild neurological symptoms and 17.5% had severe neurological symptoms. Carboxyhemoglobin levels were significantly higher in patients with severe neurological symptoms (p = 0.031). All patients with severe neurological symptoms received hyperbaric-oxygen therapy (p < 0.001). In the intoxication group, lactate levels were significantly higher than in the control group (p = 0.001). The specificity for lactate 4 mmol/L and above was found as 98.0% with a positive predictive value and negative predictive value of 84.5% and 53.3%, respectively.



CONCLUSION: High initial lactate levels may be a guide for cases with nonspecific symptoms in geriatric patients with suspected CO intoxication.

